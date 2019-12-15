WEST UNION – In an Upper Iowa Conference boys varsity basketball showdown, the North Fayette Valley TigerHawks defeated the West Central Blue Devils 57-45 in West Union on Friday.
With the exception of the first quarter where NFV outscored West Central 12-6, each quarter was closely contested.
“We played much better team basketball [against NFV] than we did Thursday night,” said West Central head coach Darin Lockard. “We trailed the whole way and cut our deficit to just four points with three minutes left in the game. They scored an easy layup on the ensuing possession and we weren’t able to recover and dig our way back anymore after that.”
The Blue Devils were 17-for-46 in field goal attempts, 2-for-17 in 3-point attempts and 9-for-15 from the free throw line. West Central combined for 27 rebounds, three assists, eight steals, one block and 18 fouls.
Blue Devils junior Aidan Nelson scored a team-high 24 points; while also recording seven rebounds and three steals. Other point scorers for West Central included Anthony Martin with nine points, Logan Westcott with seven points, Tayton Molyneux with two points, Brady Molyneux with two points and Hunter Kent-Thomas with one point.
“I’m proud of the team effort that our guys showed,” Lockard said. “Aidan Nelson had a heck of a game for us and shot the ball well, scoring 24 points.”
The TigerHawks were 22-for-43 in field goal attempts, 3-for-8 in 3-point attempts and 10-for-19 from the free throw line. NFV combined for 23 rebounds, 15 assists, 16 steals, three blocks and 12 fouls.
NFV junior Tanner Johnson scored a team-high 24 points; while also contributing three rebounds, one assist and three steals. Other point scorers for the TigerHawks included Ben Miller with 12 points, Grant Stolka with seven points, Andrew Schmitt with six points, Jonah Moore with five points and Seth Meyer with three points.
West Central is now 0-3 in conference play and 0-5 overall. NFV is now 2-1 in conference play and 2-2 overall.
Scoring by quarter
NFV – 12 | 14 | 15 | 16 – 57
WC – 6 | 15 | 12 | 12 – 45
Up next
NFV will travel to Postville to face the Pirates on Tuesday, with game time starting once the girls varsity game ends. West Central will travel to South Winneshiek on Tuesday, with game time starting once the girls varsity game ends.