CALMAR – In an Upper Iowa Conference boys basketball showdown, the North Fayette Valley TigerHawks were defeated by the South Winneshiek Warriors 50-29 in Calmar Tuesday night.
The game was close in the first quarter, with South Winn holding a 13-10 lead. However, the Warriors would take a 26-13 lead into halftime.
“We got off to a good start and the game was tied at eight early,” said NFV head coach Matt Krambeer. “However, we were never able to really find an offensive identity in this game … South Winn played solid defense and our shots were not falling, allowing them to slowly extend their lead as the game progressed.”
The TigerHawks were 9-for-35 in field goal attempts, 3-for-11 in 3-point attempts and 8-for-19 from the free throw line. NFV combined for 29 rebounds, four assists, six steals, 10 blocks and 12 fouls.
NFV juniors Grant Stolka and Tanner Johnson tied for the team lead with eight points, with Stolka also leading the team with nine rebounds and two steals.
“I thought we played hard, but just didn’t take care of the ball or move the ball quick enough to get good shots,” Krambeer said. “When we did get shots we liked, we just didn’t convert. That coupled with a night when we went 8-for-19 from the free throw line means it’s going to be tough to win. I thought our defense was solid after the first quarter, as we held a good team to 50 points. Most nights that will mean we are in the game.”
The TigerHawks are now 1-1 in conference play and 1-2 overall. South Winn is 3-0 in both conference play and overall.
Up next
NFV will host West Central on Friday night, with game starting when the girls varsity game ends.
Scoring by quarter
NFV – 10 | 3 | 5 | 11 – 29
SW – 13 | 13 | 12 | 12 – 50