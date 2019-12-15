The Oelwein Huskies were defeated by the Decorah Vikings 56-14 at home Friday in a Northeast Iowa Conference varsity girls basketball matchup.
Decorah got off to a fast start and had a 20-2 lead after the first quarter. It would not get better for Oelwein, as they entered halftime down 40-5.
Huskies sophomore Malayna Kiel led her team with six points. Other point scorers for Oelwein included Lauren Harrison with three points, Karlie Wagner with three points, Payton Arndt with one point and Madeline McShane with one point.
Waukon senior Alison Sherman led her team with 14 points and Bailey Shafer was second with nine points.
Oelwein is now 0-2 in conference play and 0-5 overall. Waukon is now 2-0 in conference play and 6-1 overall this season.
Up next
Oelwein will play the Vikings at Decorah on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. in a NEIC game.
Scoring by quarter
OEL – 2 | 3 | 3 | 6 – 14
WKN – 20 | 20 | 11 | 5 – 56