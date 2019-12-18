Oelwein drops tough game against Decorah

The Oelwein Huskies boys basketball team lost to Northeast Iowa Conference opponent Decorah at home on Tuesday night.
Decorah got off to a fast start and entered halftime with a 36-18 lead. The Vikings would go on to win 74-47.
“Decorah was a very tough physical team,” said Oelwein head coach Nick Schauf. “They have a ton of experience coming back, so we knew it was going to be a tough game. The guys fought hard and [their] effort was never in question. Decorah did a good job of taking us out of what we wanted to do offensively, and we made some adjustments that I thought the kids responded well, but just not enough tonight.”
Oelwein junior Ethan Studebaker led the team with 15 points after draining five 3-point shots. Jacob King was second on the team with 11 points.
Other point scorers for the Huskies included Merek Moeller with eight points, Cam Palmer with four points, Adam Deaner with four points, Joe Kalb with three points and Riley Hamilton with two points.
“The great thing about our guys is the fact that we will learn and grow as a team to be better tomorrow,” Schauf said. “The main goal is to improve daily and we have a lot of guys gaining valuable experience that will benefit.”
Oelwein is now 0-3 in conference play and 1-5 overall. Decorah is now 1-1 in conference play and 2-2 overall.
Up next
Oelwein will travel to Charles City on Friday to face the Comets at 7:45 p.m.
Scoring by quarter
OEL – 5 | 13 | 11 | 18 – 47
DEC – 17 | 19 | 16 | 21 – 74