The Oelwein Huskies varsity boys basketball team defeated the Starmont Stars in their season opener at Oelwein High School on Monday night behind a strong performance from Jacob King.
“On all levels, played with energy and effort,” said Oelwein head coach Nick Schauf. “Defensively, we did a good job being in the right spots and our on-ball defense was better. I would like to see us as a unit improve by relentlessly rebounding the ball. Offensively, we shared the ball, and everyone got the right shots for the right people.
Starmont opened up the game with a 17-13 lead after one quarter of play. However, Oelwein would outscore the Stars by a margin of 46-27 for the remaining three quarter of play to win 59-44.
King led the way scoring-wise for Oelwein, putting up a team-high 24 points, including five three-pointers. Riley Hamilton scored 11 points, Merek Moeller scored nine points, Cam Palmer scored eight points and Adam Deaner scored seven points.
Starmont senior Quinton Brehme led his team with 17 points. Chris Baumgartner had 11 points, Connor Boardman had nine points, Henry Hamlett had four points and Zac Conduff had three points.
Oelwein opens their season 1-0, while Starmont opens their season 0-1.
“The great thing about this team has been they are really hungry to get better all the time,” Schauf said. “The season is very young and we just want to focus on getting ‘One Board Better,’ laying the foundation for playing our best basketball at the end of the season.”
Up next
Oelwein played Jesup on Tuesday night and will play Leroy-Ostrander on Saturday at 3 p.m. at Luther College.
Starmont played Lisbon on Tuesday night and will play at Easton Valley on Friday night.
Scoring by quarter
OEL – 13 | 13 | 18 | 15 – 59
ST – 17 | 6 | 10 | 11 – 44