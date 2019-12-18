DECORAH – The Oelwein Huskies were defeated by the Decorah Vikings 47-11 on the road Tuesday in a Northeast Iowa Conference girls basketball game.
“We played well in the first half as we trailed 26-7,” said Oelwein head coach Jason Yessak. “Defensively, a great effort. We just couldn’t get anything going offensively. Decorah’s size made it tough to get things going.”
Oelwein was 4-for-23 in field goal attempts, 1-for-3 in 3-point attempts and 3-for-20 from the free throw line. The Huskies combined for 18 rebounds, two assists, 28 turnovers, one block, three steals and 15 fouls.
Oelwein sophomore Malayna Kiel scored a team-high nine points; and also recorded four rebounds, one block and one steal. Madeline McShane scored two points and had three rebounds.
The Huskies are now 0-3 in conference play and 0-6 overall. The Vikings are now 1-2 in conference play and 4-2 overall.
Up next
Oelwein will travel to Charles City to face the Comets on Friday at 6:30 p.m. for the final game before winter break.
Scoring by quarter
OEL – 3 | 4 | 0 | 4 – 11
DEC – 14 | 12 | 10 | 11 – 47