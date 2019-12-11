WATERLOO – The Sumner-Fredericksburg girls basketball team ended a three-game losing streak by beating North Iowa Cedar League rival Columbus Catholic 46-39 in Waterloo Tuesday night.
The game was extremely close in the first three quarters of play, with the Cougars holding a 23-22 lead going into the fourth quarter. Both teams’ offenses came alive in the fourth quarter, with the Cougars outscoring the Sailors 23-17.
Sumner-Fred was 15-for-47 in field goal attempts, 1-for-4 in 3-point attempts and 4-for-15 from the free throw line. The Cougars combined for 38 rebounds, nine assists, 11 steals, eight blocks and 19 fouls.
Cougars senior Cassidy Pagel led her team with 16 points; while also recording six points, two assists and five blocks.
Cougars sophomore Morgan Brandt scored 13 points, grabbed a team-high 14 rebounds and had one steal.
Sumner-Fred is now 2-2 in conference play and 3-3 overall after Tuesday’s win. Columbus Catholic is now 1-2 in conference play and 1-3 overall.
Scoring by quarter
SF – 5 | 10 | 8 | 23 – 46
CC – 6 | 11 | 5 | 17 – 39
Up next
Sumner-Fred will host conference rival Union on Friday, Dec. 20 at 6:15 p.m.