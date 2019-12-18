POSTVILLE – In an Upper Iowa Conference showdown, the North Fayette Valley TigerHawks fell to the Postville Pirates 52-44 on the road Tuesday.
The game was close in the first half, with Postville hanging on to a 19-18 lead at halftime. However, the Pirates would outscore the TigerHawks 33-26 in the second half.
NFV was 19-for-37 in field goal attempts, 4-for-12 in 3-point attempts and 2-for-5 from the free throw line. The TigerHawks combined for 26 rebounds, 14 assists, 12 steals and 13 blocks.
NFV junior Grant Stolka scored a team-high 15 points; and also recorded eight rebounds, one assist, one steal and five blocks.
NFV junior Tanner Johnson grabbed a team-high 10 rebounds, scored 13 points, had one assist, four steals and one block.
Other point scorers for the TigerHawks included Ben Miller with 10 points, Sam Freitag with three points, Logan Loftsgard with two points and Andrew Schmitt with one point.
NFV is now 2-2 in conference play and 2-3 overall. Postville is now 2-2 in conference play and 4-3 overall.
Up next
North Fayette Valley will host Clayton Ridge on Friday for the final game before winter break, with game time taking place after the girls varsity game ends.
Scoring by quarter
NFV – 14 | 4 | 10 | 16 – 44
PV – 15 | 4 | 13 | 20 – 52