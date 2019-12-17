Rosengarten scores 22 points in Warriors win

LA PORTE CITY – In a North Iowa Cedar League varsity boys basketball showdown, the Wapsie Valley Warriors defeated the Union Knights in La Porte City on Monday night.
It was a tale of two halves, with both teams only combining for 32 points in the first half and 76 points in the second half.
Wapsie Valley senior Kiks Rosengarten led his team with 22 points. Other point scorers included Kobe Risse with 13 points, Blayde Bellis with 11 points, Gunner Meyer with seven points and Tyler Ott with four points.
The Warriors are now 2-2 overall and in conference play. The Knights are now 0-4 in both conference play and overall.
Up next
Wapsie Valley played Aplington-Parkersburg on Tuesday night and will host Gladbrook-Reinbeck on Friday at 7:45 p.m.
Scoring by quarter
WV – 12 | 9 | 20 | 20 – 61
UN – 5 | 6 | 13 | 23 – 47