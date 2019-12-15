FAIRBANK – In a Friday North Iowa Cedar League varsity boys basketball showdown, the Columbus Catholic Sailors narrowly defeated the Wapsie Valley Warriors 55-49 in Fairbank.
The Warriors fell behind 15-9 to the Sailors after the first quarter of play but kept close the remainder of the game. Unfortunately for Wapsie Valley, they were unable to overcome the six-point deficit as they lost to the Sailors 55-49.
Wapsie Valley senior Kiks Rosengarten led his team with 18 points. Other point scorers for Wapsie included Kobe Risse with 12 points, Gunner Meyer with eight points, Blayde Bellis with four points, Tyler Ott with three points, Casey O’Donnell with two points and Parker Lansgard with two points.
Wapsie Valley is now 1-2 overall and in conference play. Columbus Catholic is now 1-2 in conference play and 1-3 overall.
Daniel Buchanan and Charlie Dugan led the Sailors with 15 points apiece; with Cannon Butler leading the way with 11 rebounds and Carter Gallagher leading with seven assists.
Up next
Wapsie Valley will travel to Union to face the Knights today at 7:45 p.m. in a conference matchup.
Scoring by quarter
WV – 9 | 10 | 15 | 15 – 49
CC – 15 | 10 | 12 | 18 – 55