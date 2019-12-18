CALMAR – West Central was neck-and-neck with South Winneshiek in Tuesday’s Upper Iowa Conference boys basketball game, but was unable to overcome a Warriors surge in the second half.
Going into halftime, South Winn held a narrow 17-16 lead over the Blue Devils. However, the Warriors would outscore West Central 41-16 in the second half of the game to secure their win at their home court.
“We played a pretty solid first half,” said West Central head coach Darin Lockard. “We were down 17-16 at the break and took care of the ball versus their pressure defense. Showed a lot of patience in our quarter-court offense and got ourselves to the free throw line.
South Winn went on a 15-2 run to open up the third quarter, which took control of the game.
“They turned out their pressure on defense a little and forced a few more turnovers that led to some easy buckets for them,” Lockard said. “SW is a good team and will finish at or toward the top of the conference. It is good for our guys to see we can play with that type of competition, when we do the little things correctly.”
West Central was 12-for-35 in field goal attempts, 1-for-12 in 3-point attempts and 7-for-14 from the free throw line. The Blue Devils combined for 27 rebounds, five assists, one steal, one block and 17 fouls.
Blue Devils junior Aidan Nelson scored a team-high 15 points; and also had two rebounds, two assists and one steal. Logan Westcott led the team with nine rebounds.
Other point scorers for West Central included Brady Molyneux with six points, Anthony Martin with four points, Tayton Molyneux with three points, Westcott with two points and Hunter Kent-Thomas with two points.
“We’ve moved Logan to our primary ball handler position, and it’s helped get everyone to the right spots more often,” Lockard said. “Brady Molyneux is learning physicality inside and we need to get him more touches on the block. Aidan had another solid game with 15 points.”
West Central is now 0-4 in conference play and 0-6 overall. South Winn is now 5-0 in conference play and 5-1 overall.
Up next
West Central will travel to Postville to face the Pirates on Friday, with game time slated once the girls varsity game ends.
Scoring by quarter
WC – 5 | 11 | 9 | 7 – 32
SW – 9 | 8 | 25 | 16 – 58