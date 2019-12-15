DEWITT – The Independence Mustangs fell to the Central DeWitt Sabers on the road Friday in a WAMAC Conference varsity boys basketball game.
Central DeWitt entered halftime with a 44-21 lead and won 67-44.
Mustangs head coach Chad Beatty said his team had a slow start offensively, but his team played hard and tied them point-for-point in the second half.
“We held two of the best players in the WAMAC Conference to only 12 points for Alex McAleer and 10 points for Tucker Kinney, but their other guys shot it at a high level and that was the difference,” Beatty said. “Their three through 10 guys make them a tough team to defend against.”
Independence was 16-for-43 in field goal attempts, 5-for-15 in 3-point attempts and 7-for-15 from the free throw line. The Mustangs combined for 18 rebounds, nine assists, eight steals, two blocks and 16 fouls.
Mustangs senior Blake Bartz scored a team-high 14 points; while also contributing three rebounds, one assist and one block.
Independence junior Jesse Ludwig scored nine points off the bench, and also had a team-high four rebounds.
Other point scorers for Independence included Ethan McCormick with seven points, Kaleb Lamphier with five points, Bryce Weber with three points, Jack Rummel with two points, Sam Gorman with two points and Ivan Soto with two points.
Beatty said his team needs to work on rebounding, cutting down on turnovers and improving their field goal percentage.
“Those players with effort on the glass, [that] can defend at a high level and are consistent shot makers will find their way on the floor to get us in the win column,” Beatty said.
The Mustangs are now 1-3 overall and in conference play after their loss on Friday. Central DeWitt is 4-0 overall and in conference play.
Up next
Independence will host conference rival Clear Creek-Amana on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m.
Scoring by quarter
IND – 12 | 9 | 13 | 10 – 44
CD – 22 | 22 | 12 | 11 – 67