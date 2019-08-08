Starmont and Ed-Co to host alumni basketball game

EDGEWOOD – Tri-Rivers Conference rivals Starmont and Edgewood-Colesburg are pairing together to host the first annual Ed-Co vs. Starmont alumni men’s basketball game on Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020 at Edgewood-Colesburg High School.
There will be five different age groups for each school; the 2018-19 classes, the 2015-17 classes, the 2011-14 classes, the 2000-10 classes and classes 1999 and before.
Each age group will play on Jan. 5 in what is described as a family and school rivalry event. There will be a max of 10 players per team. Those interested in signing up or being a team captain should contact event organizer Carson Willie.
Willie said while this is the first time for this game, he hopes to make it an annual event.
“Signups are going well, and teams should be solidified by mid to late September,” Willie said. “Games will be [officiated] by licensed refs and MVP trophies will be given out after each game and will be decided by a panel of judges from both schools. This will be a fundraiser for both schools’ booster clubs, and we would love to have a huge turnout with the school rivalry highlighting the night.”