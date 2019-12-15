WHEATLAND – The Starmont Stars were unable to get things going against Calamus-Wheatland on the road Friday, as they lost 48-10 to a conference opponent.
It was a low-scoring first quarter, with both teams only combining for 12 points. However, the Warriors would outscore the Stars 20-3 in the second quarter to take a commanding 29-6 lead into halftime.
The Stars were 3-for-41 in field goal attempts, 1-for-7 in 3-point attempts and 3-for-7 from the free throw line. Starmont combined for 23 rebounds, no assists, 12 steals, two blocks and 19 fouls.
Starmont sophomore Sydney Baumgartner led her team with six points and tied Sydnee Becker with the team lead with six rebounds.
Other point scorers for Starmont included Callan Willie and Anna Hamlett each scoring two points.
Alison Boeckmann and Addison Luepker led Calamus-Wheatland in scoring, with both players coming up with 12 points.
Starmont is now 0-5 in conference play and 2-5 overall. Calamus-Wheatland is now 2-3 in conference play and 2-4 overall.
Up next
Starmont will host North Linn on Friday at 6 p.m. in a Tri-Rivers Conference matchup.
Scoring by quarter
ST – 3 | 3 | 2 | 2 – 10
CW – 9 | 20 | 9 | 10 – 48