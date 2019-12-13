MAYNARD – The game went down to the wire with the Starmont Stars defeating the West Central Blue Devils at West Central High School in a non-conference girls basketball game on Thursday.
The Blue Devils tied the game up at 42-42 with seconds remaining, but the Stars scored on their next possession to win the contest.
“The girls played hard tonight,” said West Central head coach Thomas Trainer. “They competed for the full 32 minutes tonight. Inexperience in close games, a short bench and foul trouble is what got us tonight. We are clearly getting better. The girls play together and show a lot of passion for the game. Bryleigh had a phenomenal night for us on both ends of the floor … Tonight is a tough loss, but we have to bounce back and keep moving forward.”
The Stars were 15-for-54 in field goal attempts, 2-for-10 in 3-point attempts and 12-for-20 from the free throw line. Starmont combined for 32 rebounds, six assists, 13 steals and no blocks.
The Blue Devils were 18-for-45 in field goal attempts, 1-for-10 in 3-point attempts and 5-for-16 from the free throw line. West Central combined for 24 rebounds, six assists, 17 steals and five blocks.
Starmont senior Callan Willie led her team with 19 points; and also had five rebounds, five assists and four steals.
Stars sophomore Sydney Baumgartner scored 12 points, had five rebounds and one assist.
Other point scorers for Starmont included Anna Hamlett with eight points, Morgan Thomas with three points and Kaylyn McTaggart with two points.
West Central junior Bryleigh Rouse scored a season-high 29 points. She also had eight rebounds, five steals and two blocks.
Other point scorers for West Central included Aaliyah Gordon with six points, Abby Squires with four points and Emma Michels with three points.
West Central is now 1-4 overall and 0-2 in conference play. Starmont is now 2-4 overall and 0-4 in conference play.
Up next
Both Starmont and West Central played road games on Friday night, with the Stars playing Calamus-Wheatland and the Blue Devils playing North Fayette Valley.
West Central will play at South Winneshiek to take on the Warriors on Tuesday at 6:15 p.m. Starmont will host North Linn on Friday, Dec. 20 at 6 p.m.
Scoring by quarter
WC – 23 | 0 | 6 | 13 – 42
ST – 19 | 0 | 13 | 12 – 44