The Starmont girls varsity basketball team defeated Oelwein in a very competitive game at Oelwein High School on Monday night.
“We took some nice steps forward last night,” said Starmont head coach Jerry Bentley. “The young ladies played very focused and did a great job of what we were trying to do.”
The Huskies held a 9-5 lead after the first quarter, but Starmont outscored them 14-3 in the second quarter to pull ahead.
“We are definitely getting better,” said Oelwein head coach Jason Yessak. “We got off to a good start being up at the end of the first quarter. We had lots of opportunities to stay in the game until the end. We only shot 10-for-29 from the foul line. If we would have made what our goal is, the outcome might have been different.”
Oelwein combined for 30 points, 29 rebounds, seven assists, one block and 12 steals.
Huskies senior Lauren Harrison led the team with 12 points, 12 rebounds, three steals and one steal. Sophomore Malayna Kiel had eight points, eight rebounds, four assists and one steal.
“Lauren Harrison played a tremendous game leading us in scoring and rebounding last night,” Yessak said. “She continues to be a great leader for us.”
Starmont combined for 40 points, 18 rebounds, four assists, one block and 21 steals.
Stars senior Sydnee Becker led her team with 12 points, while also contributing one rebound and one assist. Sophomore Jerilyn Fedeler had 10 points, one rebound and one steal.
Up next
Oelwein will host Waverly-Shell Rock on Tuesday, Dec. 10 at 6:30 in a Northeast Iowa Conference game.
Starmont hosted a Tuesday night game against Lisbon and will play at Easton Valley on Friday at 6 p.m.
Scoring by quarter
OEL – 9 | 3 | 9 | 9 – 30
ST – 5 | 14 | 6 | 15 – 40