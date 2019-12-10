WAUKON – Sumner-Fredericksburg kept it close but could not get a win against Waukon in a Monday non-conference boys varsity basketball road game.
Waukon took an early 14-9 lead after the first quarter. However, the Cougars were able to stay in the game and had a late 20-point run in the fourth quarter.
“Another hard-fought game tonight against a good team in Waukon,” said Cougars head coach Michael Quigley. “Unfortunately, we didn’t come out in the winning end tonight. We ran into rebounding issues tonight, as we didn’t limit Waukon to one and done. Defensively, we were beat with a few timely three pointers by the Indians.”
Sumner-Fredericksburg was 19-for-51 in field goal attempts, 6-for-20 in 3-point attempts and 6-for-8 from the free throw line. The Cougars combined for 29 rebounds, 13 assists, nine steals, one block and 11 fouls.
Cougars senior James Stimson scored a team-high 20 points. He also came away with five rebounds, four assists and five steals.
Sumner-Fred junior Kody VanEngelenburg had 17 points, four rebounds, one assist, two steals and one block.
Sumner-Fred sophomore Klay Seehase had eight points, six rebounds and one assist. Peyton Schmitz scored three points and Nathan Zupke scored two points.
The Cougars are now 0-3 overall and have a 0-2 record in the North Iowa Cedar League.
“The boys played extremely hard once again,” Quigley said. “We are knocking on the door just waiting to break through. Quick turnaround as we play [again Tuesday night] at Columbus.”
Up next
Sumner-Fredericksburg played a Tuesday night game against NICL rival Columbus Catholic on the road. They will host Maquoketa Valley on Thursday at 7:15 p.m.
Scoring by quarter
SF – 9 | 11 | 10 | 20 – 50
WKN – 14 | 13 | 13 | 19 – 59