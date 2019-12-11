WATERLOO – The Sumner-Fredericksburg boys basketball team came away with their first win of the season on the road against Columbus Catholic on Tuesday night.
The game was back-and-forth in the first three quarter of play between the two North Iowa Cedar League opponents, with the Cougars nursing a 39-38 lead going into the fourth quarter. Sumner-Fred will then close out the game with a 18-7 run in the fourth quarter.
“We were eager for a win tonight against a shorthanded Columbus team,” said Cougars head coach Michael Quigley. “A win is exactly what we went home with. We rebounded well for most of the game tonight and we also were able to work the ball inside offensively. The kids worked efficiently for several stretches of the game.”
Sumner-Fred senior James Stimson had a team-high 20 points. Kody VanEngelenburg had 10 points and 10 rebounds.
“Nathan Zupke put his hard hat in and had a strong blue-collar type game for us,” Quigley said. “Columbus battled and battled, but in the fourth quarter, a resurgent James Stimson made several smart plays on both ends and Klay Seehase scored six straight to give us some breathing room. It was a good team effort tonight and a much-deserved victory for the Cougars.”
Sumner-Fredericksburg is now 1-2 in conference play and 1-3 overall. Columbus Catholic is now 0-2 in conference play and overall.
Up next
The Cougars will host Maquoketa Valley on Thursday at 7:15 p.m.
Scoring by quarter
SF – 14 | 17 | 8 | 18 – 57
CC – 13 | 11 | 14 | 7 – 45