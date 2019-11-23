SUMNER – Things did not go as planned for the Oelwein Huskies girls basketball team, as they fell to the Sumner-Fredericksburg Cougars 83-19 in the season opener at Sumner-Fredericksburg High School.
“It was a tough night for the girls, we played hard start to finish,” said Oelwein head coach Jason Yessak. “Sumner-Fredericksburg has a lot of size that made it tough for us to stop and they played well. They shot well from the floor as well.”
Huskies sophomore Malayna Kiel led the team with 14 points. Emma Smock had a team-high nine rebounds; and also recorded one assist, one block and two steals.
Cougars senior Cassidy Pagel led her team with 18 points; while Tiffany Beyer and Chantelle Nuss both recorded 11 points.
Four Sumner-Fred players tied for the team lead with four rebounds, which included Beyer, Landree Kobliska, Nicola Kuhr and Clarice Lynch. Other team leaders were Molly Niewoehner with six assists, Kylie Jordon with six steals and Beyer with three three-pointers.
Friday night’s game was a non-conference matchup. Oelwein is now 0-1 this season, while Sumner-Fredericksburg opens the season 1-0.
Scoring by quarter
S-F 28 22 20 13 – 83
Oel 2 3 5 9 – 19
Up next
S-F travels to conference for Denver Monday. Game time is 7:45 p.m.
Oelwein travels Monday to Central Elkader. Game time is 7:30 p.m.