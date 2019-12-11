CALMAR – The North Fayette Valley girls basketball team got off to a fast start and defeated Upper Iowa Conference rival South Winneshiek 57-21 at home Tuesday night.
“Good start for the ladies,” said NFV head coach Jim Calkins. “Got off to a 22-4 lead after the first quarter. Good to get all 14 [players] in the game. Nice to see senior Jocelyn Kuker get a couple of buckets too.”
NFV went with a starting lineup of Gina Gibson, Emma Ney, Kenlin Schmitt, Abby Reichter and Alyssa Bohr.
Ney led the TigerHawks with 15 points; while also contributing three rebounds and three assists.
Reichter scored 14 points; and also recorded three rebounds, three assists, three steals and one block.
Schmitt led the team with 10 rebounds and five assists. She also recorded nine points, three steals and two blocks.
The TigerHawks were 22-for-63 in field goal attempts, 4-for-12 in 3-point attempts and 9-for-13 from the free throw line. They combined for 30 rebounds, 14 assists, 13 steals and three blocks.
NFV is now 2-1 in conference play and 2-2 overall after Tuesday’s win. South Winn is 0-3 in both conference play and overall.
Up next
The TigerHawks will host the West Central Blue Devils on Friday at 6:15 p.m. for a conference game.
Scoring by quarter
NFV – 22 | 10 | 19 | 6 – 57
SW – 4 | 7 | 2 | 8 – 21