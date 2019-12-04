Turkey Valley crushes West Central

MAYNARD – The Turkey Valley Trojans boys varsity basketball team defeated the West Central Blue Devils 71-25 in an Upper Iowa Conference matchup at West Central High School on Tuesday.
Turkey Valley scored 23 points in both the first and second quarters, taking a 46-16 lead at halftime.
Individual game stats were not available at press time for this matchup.
The Blue Devils are 0-1 in conference play and 0-2 overall this season.
Scoring by quarter
WC 11 5 3 6 – 25
TV 23 23 12 13 – 71
Up next
West Central will play a road conference game against MFL Mar-Mac on Friday night.