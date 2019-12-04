Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Turkey Valley crushes West Central

West Central junior Anthony Martin goes in for a lay up as he is guarded by Turkey Valley sophomore Garrett Kurtenbach.

 MIKE THOMAS/ Oelwein Daily Register

MAYNARD – The Turkey Valley Trojans boys varsity basketball team defeated the West Central Blue Devils 71-25 in an Upper Iowa Conference matchup at West Central High School on Tuesday.

Turkey Valley scored 23 points in both the first and second quarters, taking a 46-16 lead at halftime.

Individual game stats were not available at press time for this matchup.

The Blue Devils are 0-1 in conference play and 0-2 overall this season.

Scoring by quarter

WC 11 5 3 6 – 25

TV 23 23 12 13 – 71

Up next

West Central will play a road conference game against MFL Mar-Mac on Friday night.

