MAYNARD – In an Upper Iowa Conference girls basketball showdown, Turkey Valley defeated West Central 57-30 Tuesday night at West Central High School.
West Central head coach Thomas Trainer said his team battled against one of the better teams in their conference.
“We got down big early, it was 3-16 after the first, but we won the second quarter 15-13,” Trainer said. “That was a positive for us to come up against a really good team on tired legs and take a quarter. We struggled handling their pressure for a lot of the game, which is something we will continue to work on. Overall, I thought the girls played really hard. Saw some positives, but lots to improve on as we move forward.”
Although the Blue Devils outscored the Trojans in the second quarter, they were outscored 28-12 in the second half.
Blue Devils junior Bryleigh Rouse led the team with 16 points; while also contributing seven rebounds, three steals and one block.
West Central sophomore Aaliyah Gordon scored three points, picked up seven rebounds, had four assists, one steal and one block.
West Central junior Marlee Squires had six points, three rebounds and one steal.
Blue Devils sophomore Emma Michels came off the bench and scored five points, collected six rebounds, one assist and one steal.
West Central is now 1-2 overall and 0-2 in conference play. Turkey Valley is now 3-0 overall and 2-0 in conference play.
Up next
West Central will play at MFL Mar-Mac on Friday at 6:15 p.m. in a conference match.
Scoring by quarter
West Central 3 15 8 4 – 30
Turkey Valley 16 13 16 12 – 57