POSTVILLE – North Fayette Valley scored a big road win over Upper Iowa Conference rival Postville on Tuesday in a girls basketball matchup.
The TigerHawks buried Postville with a fast start, going up 29-2 after one quarter and 48-2 at halftime. NFV would go on to win 67-17.
NFV head coach Jim Calkins said his team came out with a purpose in Tuesday’s win.
“Very unselfish play,” Calkins said. “Felt good to get everyone involved. The ladies have been working hard in practice, so it was nice for them to see the benefits of their hard work.”
The TigerHawks were 30-for-65 in field goal attempts, 4-for-9 in 3-point attempts and 3-for-8 from the free throw line. NFV combined for 44 rebounds, 16 assists, 14 steals and four blocks.
NFV junior Abby Reichter scored a team-high 17 points; while also recording two rebounds, five assists and four steals. Alyssa Bohr scored 15 points, had six rebounds, two assists, two steals and one block.
Other point scorers for NFV included Kenlin Schmitt with 10 points, Emma Ney with nine points, Kasydi Meyer with four points, Gina Gibson with four points, Justine Cowley with four points, Ayla Moss with two points and Jocelyn Kuker with two points.
NFV is now 4-1 in conference play and 4-2 overall. Postville is now 1-3 in conference play and 2-5 overall.
“The girls look to take some momentum into the holiday break with Friday’s game versus Clayton Ridge,” Calkins said.
Scoring by quarter
NFV – 29 | 19 | 13 | 6 – 67
PV – 2 | 0 | 7 | 8 – 17
Up next
The TigerHawks will host Clayton Ridge on Friday at 6:15 p.m. in the final game before winter break.