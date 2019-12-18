FAIRBANK – The Wapsie Valley Warriors girls basketball team suffered a lopsided loss against non-conference opponent, Aplington-Parkersburg, at home on Tuesday.
By halftime, the Falcons were up 39-11. A-P would go on to defeat Wapsie Valley 69-16.
“We ran into a quality team that had been struggling lately and was due to break out,” said Wapsie Valley head coach Justin Davie. “With a depleted lineup due to sickness and girls playing sick, we were overmatched by their press. We look to learn from it and bounce back on Friday and head into break on a positive note.”
Point scorers for the Warriors included Kaci Beesecker with six points, Anna Richards with six points, Melody Kayser with two points and Lydia Imbrogno with two points.
The Warriors are now 1-4 in conference play and 3-5 overall after Tuesday’s loss.
Scoring by quarter
WV – 5 | 6 | 5 | 0 – 16
AP – 19 | 20 | 17 | 13 – 69
Up next
Wapsie Valley will host Gladbrook-Reinbeck on Friday, with game time at 6:15 p.m.