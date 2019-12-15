WAUKON – In a Northeast Iowa Conference varsity boys basketball showdown, the Waukon Indians defeated the Oelwein Huskies 73-52 in Waukon on Friday.
The game was close in the first quarter, then Waukon outscored Oelwein 23-6 in the second quarter to take a comfortable lead. The Indians entered halftime with a 38-18 lead and despite Oelwein’s 21-point surge in the fourth quarter, were able to win 73-52.
“Tonight, we played with high effort and ran into a Waukon team that was very physical and shot very well,” said Oelwein head coach Nick Schauf. “In spots, we had some great actions on offense and was able to get good looks that didn’t fall. We will rebound and get better on Monday in practice to prepare for Decorah.”
Huskies junior Jacob King led the team with 17 points, and Nick Dittmer was second with 10 points.
Indians junior Ethan O’Neill led his team with 19 points, and Braden Hemann was second with 16 points.
Oelwein is now 0-2 in conference play and 1-4 overall. Waukon is now 1-0 in conference play and 2-1 overall.
Scoring by quarter
OEL – 12 | 6 | 13 | 21 – 52
WKN – 15 | 23 | 18 | 17 – 73
Up next
Oelwein will host Decorah in a conference game on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m.