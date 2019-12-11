Not much went right for the Oelwein girls varsity basketball team on Tuesday night, as they lost to Northeast Iowa Conference rival Waverly-Shell Rock at home.
The Go-Hawks took a commanding 47-4 lead at halftime and limited the Huskies to only one second half point.
Scoring points for the Huskies included junior Kylee Lickiss with two points, senior Lauren Harrison with two points and sophomore Madeline McShane with one point.
Three different Waverly-Shell Rock players scored double-digit points, including junior Abbie Draper with 15 points, sophomore Morgan Schut with 11 points and junior Emma Hansel with 10 points.
Oelwein is now 0-1 in conference play and 0-4 overall. Waverly-Shell Rock is 1-0 in conference play and 2-2 overall after their win.
Up next
Oelwein will host Waukon on Friday at 7:30 p.m. for a NEIC game.
Scoring by quarter
OEL – 2 | 2 | 1 | 0 – 5
WSR – 23 | 24 | 15 | 17 – 79