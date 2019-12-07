MONONA – West Central fell behind early Friday and couldn’t keep up with MFL Mar-Mac in an Upper Iowa Conference boys basketball rivalry game.
At halftime, the Bulldogs held a 46-13 lead over the Blue Devils. The final was 69-27.
“This was a week of learning for us,” said West Central head coach Darin Lockard. “We have a lot of new and younger bodies on the court that are seeing what it takes to compete at the varsity level. There were many spurts where good things happened, but overall this week showed us what we need to work on moving forward.”
Junior Aidan Nelson led West Central with eight points and seven rebounds. Brady Molyneux had six points and four rebounds. Logan Wescott had five points, three rebounds and a steal.
The Blue Devils are 0-2 in conference play and 0-3 overall a week into the season. West Central lost to Turkey Valley on Tuesday and Waterloo Christian on Monday.
“We are off until next Thursday, giving us a chance to regroup and get back to work in practice to try to correct some of those mistakes,” Lockard said. “They are a solid group of athletic guys we are working with, and if we keep working hard and taking steps in the right direction, good things should start to happen.”
Scoring by quarter
WC 8 5 5 9 – 27
MFL 22 24 9 14 – 69
Up next
West Central will host Star-mont for a non-conference game on Thursday, which will begin after the 6:15 p.m. girls varsity game.