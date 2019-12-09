MONONA – In an Upper Iowa Conference girls basketball game, the West Central Blue Devils fell to the MFL Mar-Mac Bulldogs 75-30 on the road Friday.
MFL Mar-Mac got off to a 37-9 commanding lead over West Central in the first quarter, and never looked back.
West Central was 12-for-38 in field goal attempts, 3-for-9 in 3-point shots and 3-for-19 from the free throw line. The Blue Devils combined for 25 rebounds, nine assists, six steals, two blocks and 16 fouls.
Blue Devils junior Bryleigh Rouse scored a team-high 11 points; and also had five rebounds, one assist, two steals and one block.
West Central sophomore Aaliyah Gordon scored 10 points, had one assist and one block. Her six rebounds tied Emma Michels for the team lead.
West Central is now 0-2 in conference games and 1-3 overall after Friday’s loss.
Scoring by quarter
WC – 9 | 9 | 7 | 5 – 30
MFL – 37 | 16 | 17 | 5 – 75
Up next
West Central will host Starmont on Thursday at 6:15 p.m.