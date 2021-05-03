INDEPENDENCE — Weather was much better this week, but it was difficult for the track crew to keep moisture on the racing surface during the weekly race at Independence Motor Speedway on Saturday.
The combination of 80-degree weather and a strong south west wind meant as quick as water was put down, it
vapored. One hundred
and 32 cars still made it and exciting night of racing on Casey’s Night at the Races.
The first feature of the night was the Burco Sales IMCA Sport Mods 16-lap feature event. The caution came before a single lap was scored when Ethan Krall spun in turn four on the start.
“Nitro” Nate Albrant took the top spot early but again the caution came out on lap one when several cars got together in turn one and two. The caution came out again on the restart when Kole Quam spun in turn two, and on lap two when five cars got together in turn one.
Albrant got a great restart pulled away only to see one more caution on lap 10 when Ethan Krall and Dawn Krall got together in turn one. Albrant held off Brian Kauffman and Tony Olson to take the feature win. Kauffman, Tony Olson, DJ Clendenen and Scott Busch round out top five.
Dominator Chassis IMCA Stock Cars 20-lap feature was next. Cole Mather took off right where he left off a week ago by taking the race lead however just after lap one was scored, the caution came out when Matt Burmeister spun in turn one. Mather pulled away only to see the caution again on lap four when handful of cars got together in turn two.
Mather was determined to not be denied the victory despite two more cautions on lap seven and 13. Mather took the victory ahead of Tom Schmitt, Scooter Dulin, Philip Holtz and Jarod Weepie.
The three-wide, 20-lap Waterloo Auto Parts Sport Compacts feature was next.
The caution came out before a single lap was scored in the books when Andrew Bieber, Justin Anderson, Mitch Balol, Joseph Hempstead and Steve Knight collided in turn two.
Jake Benischek led the first lap before a caution came out again in turn two. Benischek got a great restart and pulled away until the caution came out again on lap 16 for Timothy Hanson in turn two. Benischek held on to take the $1,100 payday and the win. Nate Coopman was second, Nathan Chandler was third, Jerry Coopman worked his way back to fourth place and Cristian Grady was fifth.
Kolton Osborn led the first lap of the Waterloo Auto Parts Indee Cars 12-lap feature event before Dale Schwamman took the lead on lap two. The caution came out on lap three when Reggie Rema spun in turn three and four. Schwamman held off Osborn and Tyler Carey on the restart until a caution came out on lap 10, when Rema spun in turn one.
Schwamman went on to take feature win. Osborn held on for second. Tyler Carey was third, Bryce Carey was fourth and Carson James was fifth.
The caution came out when four cars get together in turn one before a single lap was completed in the Performance Bodies IMCA Modifieds 20-lap feature.
Rod McDonald wrestled the lead away from Kip Siems and pulled away, but Mike Burbridge reeled him in late. Burbridge could not get by McDonald, though.
With McDonald taking the win, Burbridge finished second. Siems, Josh Barta and Derrick Stewart finished third through fifth respectively.
Albert Auto IMCA Hobby Stocks 16 lap feature saw Luke Bird grab the early race lead after fending off Shawn Kuennen. The only caution came out on lap three when Trenton Neuhaus spun in turn one.
Bird again held off Kuennen on the restart and went on to take the feature win. Kuennen finished second, Kaden Reynolds worked his way to third, Jim Ball Jr was fourth and Justin Hanson was fifth.
The final feature of the night was the Dunlap Motors IMCA Late Models 25-lap event. Logan Duffy wrestled the early race lead from Veteran Curt Martin.
Duffy pulled away while Martin had to fend off Ben Seemann and Eric Pollard. Duffy allowed Martin to get within a car length late, but manage to hang on to take win.
Martin, Pollard, Darren Ackerman and Seemann round out the top five.