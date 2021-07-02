Benton Community picked up a WaMaC West sweep on Thursday in Van Horne, beating Beckman Catholic 8-4 and 3-2. The Bobcats (9-14, 6-11) got solid starting pitching from Cade Timmerman and Zane Frese and key at-bats from Landen Schmuecker, Timmerman and Cale Kaestner, among others.
Timmerman was 2 for 5 with a home run and two runs batted in while Schmuecker went 4 for 7 with a homer, double and five RBI. Schmuecker drove in two and Kaestner drove in one — Benton scored twice in the third for a 2-1 lead and got the game-winning run to cross in the sixth.
Timmerman pitched 5 2/3 innings in the opener, mixing six hist and three walks with six strikeouts. Zane Frese threw 110 pitches across 6 1/3 innings, scattering five hits and three walks. He struck out seven.
Schmuecker earned the save with a strikeout in the final 2/3 innings.
On Monday, the Bobcats dropped a pair of WaMaC games to Williamsburg, 6-2 and 9-5. Schmuecker went 4 for 7 combined with a home run, two RBI and two doubles.
Aiden Albertsen went 2 for 7 and Cale Kaestner was 2 for 3 in the 9-5 loss. Timmerman also drove in a run.
The Bobcats played three road games over the weekend — at Regina Catholic on Friday and at West Delaware on Saturday.
CPU softball splits with Independence
The Stormin Pointers (14-19, 9-15) won the second game, 5-2, after dropping the first 6-5 on Wednesday in Independence. No statistics were available as of press time.
Independence baseball sweeps CPU
On Thursday in Independence, the Stormin Pointers (12-14, 9-11) offense could only put together two runs in a 3-1, 2-1 sweep by the Mustangs.
No statistics were available as of press time.
Union baseball drops three
The Knights (5-17) gave up four runs in the fifth during Thursday’s 5-3 loss to North Tama in La Porte City.
No other statistics were available as of press time.
Against Dike-New Hartford, Union answered a five-run fourth in Game 1 with a three-run frame of its own.
It also held the Wolverines to two runs for six innings in Game 2.
Neither effort was enough as Dike swept the Knights in a North Iowa Cedar League East doubleheader Monday in La Porte City. Dike-New Hartford won 12-6 and 8-2.
Jacob Carey went 5 for 7 with two runs batted in, a steal and a run scored. He was 3 for 3 in the opening game. TJ Freeland went 3 for 6 with two RBI, a triple and a run scored and Michael Niebergall was 3 for 7 with an RBI, double, steal and run scored.
Grant Behrens went 2 for 4 with an RBI, run scored and a double in the first game.
Danny Petersen pitched six innings in the second game for Union (5-16, 2-12), which ends its NICL East conference play today in Sumner.
Union softball drops two against Dike-New Hartford
Union Community scored two runs apiece in the first and third inning of Game 1, but Dike-New Hartford scored five in the third and seven across the final three innings in a 14-4 win during a North Iowa Cedar League East doubleheader Monday in La Porte City.
The Wolverines won the second game, 11-0.
Joceyln Gates, Ava Mills, Sarah Roberts each went 2 for 5 with a walk. Allie Driscol walked twice, scored two runs, singled and stole a base.
Avery Knoop drove in a run while Sydney Anton and Lily Lorenzen each singled.
Roberts pitched 10 1/3 innings across two games and allowed eight earned runs for Union (7-17, 4-10).