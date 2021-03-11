One of the first things Darin Lockard did was thank the fans.
The boys basketball head coach spoke to a small assemblage of people in the high school gym Tuesday.
The gathering was the Blue Devils’ de facto winter sports award ceremony, and the eighth-year coach and alum expressed gratitude those who attended games followed mask-wearing rules set ahead of the season.
“I thought there was just a 50-50 chance we’d even get the season done,” he added. “So thank you for helping, doing your part.”
The Blue Devils (4-18) took another small step toward turning the program around again, claiming their highest single-season win total since 2015-16 (11-11). West Central was rewarded for its effort with three Upper Iowa All-Conference selections — senior Aidan Nelson was selected to the second team while senior Hunter Kent-Thomas and junior Logan Wescott were named honorable mention.
“This is group of guys who have had a lot of varsity court time in the last three seasons,” Lockard said. “It was good to see them honored. They are our three leaders, our only three upperclassmen, and laid the groundwork on a season we improved steadily throughout the year.”
Nelson fought through nagging injuries most of the season and was admittedly “surprised” he was on the second team based on that. He led the Blue Devils in scoring (13.4 points per game), hitting 108 for 230 field goals, a 47 percent clip.
Nelson sank 41 of 69 free throws and 25 3-pointers, and averaged 4.6 rebounds, 1.6 steals and 1.3 assists.
“It means a lot, means all the offseason work we put in, in-season work we put in, that everyone improved,” Nelson said of the recognition for himself and teammates.
Nelson improved his shooting over the season, according to Lockard, and grew as a defender alongside that. The four-year mainstay hoped his performance — this season and career — would inspire future generations.
Kent-Thomas agreed.
“It’s really just rewarding and something like setting a bar for the younger kids,” Kent-Thomas said. “Give them something to aim for, something they want to achieve.
“It’s all about motivating younger kids and teaching them to do things in their own time to get better, to improve the team as a whole.”
Kent-Thomas was seen as a glue guy whose “effort was second to none,” Lockard told the audience, and who leads by action. He averaged 3.2 points, 2.3 rebounds and one assist per game provided a stout defensive presence.
“It was just us stepping into roles we’re asked to do,” said Wescott of the team’s growth this year. The junior averaged 12.4 points, six rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.6 steals while sinking 41 3s and 34 of 48 free throws.
He shot 37.4 percent from the field, sinking 99 of 265 shots total. Wescott agreed with both Nelson and Kent-Thomas that the accolades will help the program’s future.
“It makes us feel important, knowing we can set a foundation for our youth to come up through sports in general or just in life,” he said. “We just want to set good examples.”