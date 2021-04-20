FAYETTE — The scores were close together, at least.
West Central’s boys golf team brought down its team total from the season’s first meet when it faced MFL MarMac on Monday at Big Rock Country Club. It was not, however, close enough on a cold, blustery day for the quartet of new golfers to push the Bulldogs, who won 196-225.
“We’re beginning. We have one junior and three sophomores,” West Central head coach Ron Ahrens said. “They may be sophomores, but they didn’t play last year … so they are basically freshmen.
“From the first day to now, they’ve improved 100 percent. But when you add 100 percent to nothing, it’s still rough. We still have a long way to go.”
MFL’s Joe Grau posted a 43 to win medalist honors, with a trio of 7s on Nos. 3, 4 and 5 as his worst scores on the front nine. Gavin Meana dropped a 47 and Braden Landt carded a 50, with a 10 on the par-5 No. 7 as part of that.
Brandon Cushion led the way for the Blue Devils with a 54. His bogeys on the par-4 No. 3 and par-3 No. 9 were his best holes, with a nine on par-5 No. 7 as his highest hole.
“I could have done a lot better if I learned how to hit the ball properly,” he joked. “Obviously, it was really cold outside and that didn’t help our games.
“We just hope to keep getting better. It hasn’t gone too bad for getting the feel of things and seeing how everything works out and flows.”
Junior Nate Dolf shot a 55, with a bogey on the par-3 No. 6 as the highlight.
“Other than it being a little bit cold, I think it went decent today,” he said. “I could have golfed a little bit better myself … without slicing it, I probably could have used my six iron a lot better.”
Brook Ingels (56) and Isaac George (60) rounded out the scoring.
“They’ve been focused on just trying to hit straight shots down the fairway,” Ahrens said. “That’s all we’re trying to do at this point — don’t want to go left, don’t want to go right. Just straight. That’s what I’ve been harping on.
“Bogeys are fine. I don’t mind bogeys at all at this point. It’s those doubles and triples that really hurt the score.”
Cushion, George and Ingels knew barely anything about the sport before coming out. And Dolf doesn’t consider himself a veteran by any stretch.
“We’re pretty much all learning the basics,” Dolf said. “Coach has been helping us a lot; he’s helped us with techniques and simple things like club selection and other stuff. I think we have the chance to do pretty good this year.
“I think we can do a lot better from a couple years ago.”
So does Ahrens.
“We also need warmer weather, because no one likes to play in the cold weather,” he said. “Scores in cold are not indicative of what you’re capable of doing. We’ll see how things work out.”