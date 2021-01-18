Basketball player Malayna Kiel and wrester Carsen Jeanes are Oelwein’s Athletes of the Month for January, the Oelwein Booster Club recently announced.
Kiel is involved in basketball, cross country, track and field, Business Professionals of America, FFA and choir.
Jeanes is involved in wrestling, football, baseball, choir, show choir, Husky construction, and Silver Cord
Kiel, a junior, plays a central role for the Oelwein girls basketball team.
“Malayna puts in a tremendous amount of time outside of practice throughout the year,” said girls basketball head coach Jason Yessak. “We ask more of her than we do most: handling the basketball, going into the post, many times defending their best player. She rarely comes out of the game. These are just some of the many reasons why I would nominate Malanya Kiel as Oelwein Booster Club Player of the Month.
Kiel is averaging 9.1 points and 7.9 rebounds per game.
“She has lowered her (turnovers) per game by three while increasing her rebounding totals by an additional 2.5 from last year,” Yessak said.
Jeanes wrestles in the 132-point weight class for Oelwein and reached a major milestone already this season.
On Dec. 15, Jeanes reached his 100th win, “which has only happened six times in the last 11 years, with only one other since 2015,” said head coach Travis Bushaw. “As a two-time district qualifier, Carsen will graduate as the most successful wrestler during my time as head coach.
Jeanes is currently 10-1 on the season, with eight of those wins by fall. He leads the team in wins, takedowns and falls. He has 13 takedowns so far, and has only been taken down three times.
“A four-year varsity athlete, Carsen is one of only three senior males on the team,” Bushaw said. “Our team is a majority of freshmen, and these wrestlers look up to Carsen because of his work ethic and positive attitude in the room. He’s competitive and intense, but he also is approachable by all teammates.”
The Booster Club selects Athletes of the Month based on nominations from coaches. Booster Club President Jim Prouty presented the awards, sponsored by Subway, to Kiel and Jeanes.