BUFFALO CENTER – The Sumner-Fredericksburg bowling team made over a two-hour drive to compete against North Iowa High School at Buffalo Lanes on Friday.
The Sumner-Fred boys bowling team easily defeated the Bison, 1,711- 1,305. Lane Arens had the top individual game (219) and series (399).
Dougan said the boys team put for a tremendous effort to come away with a victory.
“The individual game total of 1,711 was the fourth highest in program history,” Dougan said. “The boys all averaged at least 150 and they were led by Lane Arens with scores of 180 and 219 for a 399 series, which was also the fourth best in history. Jacob Rader also had a 193 game and Wyatt Osborn bowled his personal best series of 339, with games of 174 and 165.”
The Cougars girls varsity team fell short by over 100 points to North Iowa, 1,346-1,238. Emma Pitz had the top individual game (177) and series (351) for Sumner-Fredericksburg.
“The Cougar girls bowling team put in another great effort at Buffalo Center on Friday; however, it wasn’t enough to come out with a victory,” said Cougars bowling coach Ryan Dougan. “The team was led by Emma Pitz and her games of 177 and 174 for a 351 series. Jessi Hirsch was close behind with games of 154 and 149 for a 301 series.”
Sumner-Fredericksburg will host Forest City at Thunder Lanes this Friday at 4 p.m.
Girls Bowling: Bison 1,346, Cougars 1,238
Player R1 R2 Ttl
Kelli Dillon 99 89 188
Jessi Hirsch 154 149 303
Emma Pitz 177 174 351
Cassandra Rich 68 89 157
Kayla Kuhlmann 86 102 188
Alyssa Tryon 98 110 208
Boys Bowling: Cougars 1,711, Bison 1,305
Player R1 R2 Ttl
Chris Wehling 165 136 301
Wyatt Osborn 174 165 339
Jacob Rader 193 117 310
Thundyr Quigley 174 165 339
Lane Arens 180 219 399
Ryan Rochford 153 171 324