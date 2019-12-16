Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

SUMNER – The Sumner-Fredericksburg bowling team hosted their final meet at Thunder Lanes until the new year on Friday, when they played Forest City.

“The Cougar bowling teams put up a valiant effort against a tough Forest City team on Friday night, but couldn’t pull out a victory,” said Cougars bowling coach Ryan Dougan.

The Sumner-Fredericksburg girls varsity team lost to Forest City by a margin of 1,597-1,469. Emma Pitz had the high game and series for the Cougars.

“The girls’ team was led by Emma Pitz,” Dougan said. “Her 384 series and 207 game were both in the top five in program history. Jessi Hirsch set a personal besrt with a 194 game. Isabelle Sassman also bowled well with a 182 game. The girls individual game total of 1,469 was also fourth best in program history.”

The Sumner-Fredericksburg boys varsity team also lost to Forest City, by a margin of 1,917-1,540. Lane Arens had the high game and series for the Cougars.

“The boys’ also had some highlights on a tough night,” Dougan said. “They were led by Lane Arens and his 214 game. The boys also bowled the fourth best score in program history during the Baker portion of the meet and were only outscored by nine pins during this round.”

The Cougars will bowl next on Friday, Jan. 3 against Charles City at 4 p.m., with the meet taking place at Comet Bowling Alley.

Girls Varsity Recap

Cougars G1 G2 Overall

Isabelle Sassmann 182 126 308

Jessi Hirsch 194 144 338

Emma Pitz 177 207 384

Kelli Dillon 74 80 154

Kayla Kuhlmann 131 112 243

Alyssa Tryon 100 96 196

Totals 1,469

Indians G1 G2 Overall

Jailyn Rodriguez 137 148 280

Haley Ward 100 171 271

Kali Johnson 144 184 328

Greta Oulman 134 125 259

Chiara Thompson 168 192 360

Jazmin Trunkhill 168 190 358

Totals 1,597

Boys Varsity Recap

Cougars G1 G2 Overall

Chris Wehling 128 129 257

Wyatt Osborn 160 85 245

Jacob Rader 138 159 297

Thundyr Quigley 171 134 305

Lane Arens 214 131 345

Ryan Rochford 161 175 336

Totals 1,540

Indians G1 G2 Overall

Jayden Kendal 175 147 322

Jorden Trunkhill 136 182 318

Tanner Frascht 204 212 416

Colby Droessler 162 222 384

Levi Ward 177 230 407

Conner Thompson 217 171 388

Totals 1,917