SUMNER – The Sumner-Fredericksburg bowling team hosted their final meet at Thunder Lanes until the new year on Friday, when they played Forest City.
“The Cougar bowling teams put up a valiant effort against a tough Forest City team on Friday night, but couldn’t pull out a victory,” said Cougars bowling coach Ryan Dougan.
The Sumner-Fredericksburg girls varsity team lost to Forest City by a margin of 1,597-1,469. Emma Pitz had the high game and series for the Cougars.
“The girls’ team was led by Emma Pitz,” Dougan said. “Her 384 series and 207 game were both in the top five in program history. Jessi Hirsch set a personal besrt with a 194 game. Isabelle Sassman also bowled well with a 182 game. The girls individual game total of 1,469 was also fourth best in program history.”
The Sumner-Fredericksburg boys varsity team also lost to Forest City, by a margin of 1,917-1,540. Lane Arens had the high game and series for the Cougars.
“The boys’ also had some highlights on a tough night,” Dougan said. “They were led by Lane Arens and his 214 game. The boys also bowled the fourth best score in program history during the Baker portion of the meet and were only outscored by nine pins during this round.”
The Cougars will bowl next on Friday, Jan. 3 against Charles City at 4 p.m., with the meet taking place at Comet Bowling Alley.
Girls Varsity Recap
Cougars G1 G2 Overall
Isabelle Sassmann 182 126 308
Jessi Hirsch 194 144 338
Emma Pitz 177 207 384
Kelli Dillon 74 80 154
Kayla Kuhlmann 131 112 243
Alyssa Tryon 100 96 196
Totals 1,469
Indians G1 G2 Overall
Jailyn Rodriguez 137 148 280
Haley Ward 100 171 271
Kali Johnson 144 184 328
Greta Oulman 134 125 259
Chiara Thompson 168 192 360
Jazmin Trunkhill 168 190 358
Totals 1,597
Boys Varsity Recap
Cougars G1 G2 Overall
Chris Wehling 128 129 257
Wyatt Osborn 160 85 245
Jacob Rader 138 159 297
Thundyr Quigley 171 134 305
Lane Arens 214 131 345
Ryan Rochford 161 175 336
Totals 1,540
Indians G1 G2 Overall
Jayden Kendal 175 147 322
Jorden Trunkhill 136 182 318
Tanner Frascht 204 212 416
Colby Droessler 162 222 384
Levi Ward 177 230 407
Conner Thompson 217 171 388
Totals 1,917