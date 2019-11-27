Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

SUMNER – The Tripoli Panthers got the best of the Sumner-Fredericksburg Cougars in the season opening bowling meet at Thunder Lanes on Tuesday.

Tripoli defeated the Cougars varsity girls team 1,479-1,229. Emma Pitz had the top individual series at 370 and the top individual game at 189.

Tripoli defeated the Cougars varsity boys team 1,783-1,658. Thundyr Quigley and Ryan Rochford tied for the top individual series at 373, while Rochford had the top individual game at 212.

Sumner-Fredericksburg’s next bowling meet will be on Friday, Dec. 6 against North Iowa at 4 p.m., which will take place at Buffalo Bowling Lanes.

Boys Varsity Scores

Bowler Game 1 Game 2 Overall

Chris Wehling 117 149 266

Wyatt Osborn 110 96 206

Jacob Rader 150 176 326

Thudyr Quigley 171 202 373

Lane Arens 158 162 320

Ryan Rochford 161 212 373

Girls Varsity Scores

Bowler Game 1 Game 2 Overall

Isabelle Sassmann 115 120 235

Jessi Hirsch 102 157 259

Emma Pitz 189 181 370

Cassandra Rich 71 84 155

Alyssa Tryon 75 87 162

Kayla Kuhlmann 121 82 203

