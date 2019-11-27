SUMNER – The Tripoli Panthers got the best of the Sumner-Fredericksburg Cougars in the season opening bowling meet at Thunder Lanes on Tuesday.
Tripoli defeated the Cougars varsity girls team 1,479-1,229. Emma Pitz had the top individual series at 370 and the top individual game at 189.
Tripoli defeated the Cougars varsity boys team 1,783-1,658. Thundyr Quigley and Ryan Rochford tied for the top individual series at 373, while Rochford had the top individual game at 212.
Sumner-Fredericksburg’s next bowling meet will be on Friday, Dec. 6 against North Iowa at 4 p.m., which will take place at Buffalo Bowling Lanes.
Boys Varsity Scores
Bowler Game 1 Game 2 Overall
Chris Wehling 117 149 266
Wyatt Osborn 110 96 206
Jacob Rader 150 176 326
Thudyr Quigley 171 202 373
Lane Arens 158 162 320
Ryan Rochford 161 212 373
Girls Varsity Scores
Bowler Game 1 Game 2 Overall
Isabelle Sassmann 115 120 235
Jessi Hirsch 102 157 259
Emma Pitz 189 181 370
Cassandra Rich 71 84 155
Alyssa Tryon 75 87 162
Kayla Kuhlmann 121 82 203