WATERLOO – The Waterloo Kiwanis Clubs and Greater Cedar Valley Bowling Association will host the first annual Turkey Shoot Charity Bowling Tournament at the Cadillac XBC Bowling Center on Saturday, Nov. 2.
Four-person adult teams will be participating in the flighting tournament. The check-in for the tournament is at noon, with bowling starting at 1 p.m. Entry fee is $35 for each bowler, with $5 per bowler directly donated to the Boys and Girls Club and $5 per bowler donated to the Family & Children’s Council.
Team sign-up sheets can be picked up at Maple Lanes or Cadillac XBC, and those interested can sign up by contacting kiwanisbowlingwaterloo@gmail.com. The final deadline for entries is Oct. 31.