More than twice as many points, rebounds, assists and steals.
Three times as many blocks.
A whole lot of eyes around the region and state open to her ability.
Sumner-Fredericksburg junior Morgan Brandt capped off a postseason of accolade-collecting recently with an Iowa Print Sportswriters Association Class 2A All-State third team honor. Brandt was also voted a member of the Iowa Girls Coaches Association Class 2A All-State second team, the IGCA Class 2A Northeast All-District team and the Iowa Basketball Coaches Association Class 2A All-Region 1 team.
And she was named the Northern Iowa Cedar League-East Player of the Year.
“It’s all pretty cool, I guess. I wasn’t expecting it,” the affable 5-foot-11 center chuckled.
“I didn’t expect it to be this much” in terms of recognition, she added. “I was just playing basketball with my friends.”
Brandt paved the way for the Cougars (17-7), who were upended in a regional semifinal. She led the team in multiple statistical categories — points (407), rebounds (302) and blocks (40) among them. Brandt also sank 57.8 percent of her shots (171 for 296), most of which came within an 8-foot radius of the hoop.
Sumner-Fredericksburg’s next best statistical leaders scored 145 points (Molly Niewoehner) and grabbed 11 rebounds (Katie Reno). Without her output, the team’s block total is 27.
“It’s well-deserved,” head coach Kevin Bergman said of Brandt’s awards. “She’s just a great kid, one that everybody wants to coach. She’s fun to coach and just wants to get better at everything she does.
“To be player of the year in our conference alone is outstanding. We had four teams that had a chance to get to state from our conference. It shows a lot of respect.”
The respect was earned. Brandt posted averages of 8.7 points and 6.2 rebounds as a sophomore, while current Upper Iowa freshman Cassidy Pagel helmed the Cougars.
Bergman noted Brandt improved in many areas of her game between seasons, specifically citing her “relentless” work to become a better rebounder. Brandt’s per-game averages jumped to 17.0 points, 12.6 rebounds, 1.7 blocks, 1.4 steals and 1.3 assists.
“I felt like I had more control on the court (this year),” Brandt said. “And being more comfortable with the game, it was easier to know what to do and grow my game over the season.
“I just became more comfortable with everything and became more of a team leader, too.”
Brandt is an IGCA All-State volleyball recipient and Bergman believes she would have made All-State in softball if the Cougars had played more games through the season.
“I’ve never had anybody work as hard as she has, especially on the rebounding side of the game,” the coach added. “I think she caught some excitement (for basketball) this year and will work on it more than she did last year.”
Brandt wasn’t the only Cougar to earn postseason recognition.
Abby Meyer and Niewoehner were named honorable mention all-conference, while they and Clarice Lynch earned IGCA Academic All-State honors.
“I mean, I couldn’t do it without my teammates, that’s for sure,” Brandt said. “Playing with the same girls for every sport makes the team chemistry easier as well.”
All three seniors had a crucial role in the team’s success, according to Bergman. Niewoehner and Meyer were the team’s second and third leading scorers, respectively. Meyer led the team is assists (77, 3.2 per game) and steals (47, 2.0 per game).
“Abby and Molly both were hard working ladies at both ends of the court,” Bergman said. “They both have bright futures ahead of them, as does Clarice.”