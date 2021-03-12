Oelwein’s Austin Espe and Sumner-Fredericksburg’s Ryan Rochford were named to the Iowa Bowling Coaches Association Class 1A District 1 second team recently.
Espe, a sophomore, rolled a 472 to place second at the district meet in Oelwein. Rochford, a senior, rolled a 426 to place seventh.
Sumner-Fredericksburg senior Emma Pitz was named to the Iowa Girls Bowling Coaches Association Class 1A All-District second team. She rolled a 372 to place second at the district meet.
Basketball
Jesup’s Lienau is All-Substate
A short time after earning Northern Iowa Cedar League East Player of the Year, Jesup junior forward Carson Lineau was selected to the Iowa Basketball Coaches Association All-Substate team. He has a spot on the Class 2A Substate 4 list.
“There are so many good players in our district this year,” he said. “There are four teams just on our side of the district alone that were above .500, so it’s an honor to be placed on that team with so many good teams in our district and substate group.”
Lineau averaged 18.4 points per game alongside 9.7 rebounds and 64.9 percent shooting from the field.
Bucs’ Donlea gets multiple awards
East Buchanan’s Lauren Donlea snagged a trio of postseason awards recently, which sets the junior guard up for a productive senior season according to head coach Nathan Reck.
“(I’m) extremely proud of her All-Conference, All-Region and All-District awards,” he said. “Not making the All-State teams will be more fuel to her fire for next year as we have a chance to have a great team coming back.
Donlea was named to the Iowa Basketball Coaches Association Class 1A All-Region 3 team, the Iowa Girls Coaches Association Class 1A All-District Northeast team and the All-Tri Rivers Conference West second team.
She averaged 13.4 points, 5.3 steals and 4.9 rebounds for the Buccaneers (13-10).
Classmate Lacy Anderegg was named TRC West honorable mention. She averaged six points, 2.1 steals, two rebounds and 1.6 assist per game.
“Lacy really started hitting shots for us after Christmas and her shooting percentage rose from 20 to 30 percent in January,” Reck said. “She also is a great defender and really caused other guards havoc.”