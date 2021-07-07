It was all good.
Then it all fell apart.
Sumner-Fredericksburg-Tripoli scored four runs in the fourth inning, but gave up six to Clear Lake late and the Lions claimed the Class 3A Region 5 quarterfinal, 6-4, in Sumner.
The Lions (12-12) scored four in the fifth and two in the sixth.
“We had a couple calls not go our way that cost us … but that’s the way it goes sometimes,” head coach Kevin Bergman said Wednesday. “We should have got out of the (fifth) inning giving up one run and ended up giving up four.”
Meanwhile, Clear Lake called on Alivia Hauge to relieve Ashlyn Fread and Hauge held the Cougars (22-15) scoreless for three innings.
“By the time we went through the lineup, got adjusted — it was one of those things. I thought we were in good shape, but we were in a little trouble,” Bergman said. “At the end, one of our girls was called for obstruction to end the game. I’m not sure it was, but there’s nothing that can be done about it.”
Abby Meyer went 3 for 4 with two runs batted in and Landree Kobliska went 2 for 3. Morgan Brandt hit a two-run double as well, but S-F-T’s offense was held in check most of the game.
Clear Lake drew seven hits and three walks off Chantelle Nuss, who struck out five.
“They hit the ball hard,” Bergman said. “We hit it hard, too — we hit it to them and they hit the gaps. Just couldn’t get it to fall in at the right time.
“We had girls on first three straight innings and didn’t get them in. It was one of them games.”
ANAMOSA — In a Class 3A Region 6 quarterfinal, top seed Anamosa ended North Fayette Valley’s season with a 12-0, four-inning victory. The Blue Raiders scored seven in the first inning. No statistics were available for the TigerHawks (11-20).