SUMNER — Eventually they must move on.But the call will sting for a bit.
Sumner-Fredricksburg-Tripoli catcher Davis Van Sickle was called for obstruction on a single in the top of the seventh inning Tuesday. It led to Grundy Center scoring twice and holding on for a 4-3 nonconference victory.
With the score tied at two, the Spartans’ Dayne Zinkula sent a single to right field. At the crack, Tanner Laube took off and rounded third.
In right field, Kade Mitchell picked up Zinkula’s single and rifled the ball to Van Sickle. The ball was there before Laube, and Van Sickle caught it facing Laube’s oncoming slide.
Van Sickle tagged Laube out, but the home umpire called Laube safe and cited Van Sickle for obstruction, saying the catcher caught the ball on home plate instead of in front of it.
“I understand where he was coming from with the call, but in our opinion our guy was making a play on the ball and (Laube) wasn’t even close to home when he made the obstruction call,” head coach Brett Meyer said. “There’s nothing you can do about it after that.
“We had to come back and play, and we gave ourselves a chance at the end.”
Zinkula moved to third on Logan Knaack’s single and came home on Brayden Sawyer’s sacrifice fly for a 4-2 advantage.
“I didn’t see any obstruction,” Seehase said. “There was no other place (Van Sickle) could be around there to make the tag, make the play. The ball was thrown right to the plate where it should have been thrown.”
However, the Cougars (7-10) had one last opportunity.
Jaxon Willems singled and moved to third on an error. Caden Trainor’s groundout plated Willems for a 4-3 deficit, then later Trace Meyer and Tatum Nuss laced consecutive two-out singles. Klay Seehase was intentionally walked to load the bases. Mitchell sent a fly ball into left field that hooked foul, but not enough as Tate Jirovsky collected it to close the game.
“Had a couple bad-luck plays,” Meyer said. “That’s all you can do. We fought back.
“Nothing you can do about it now. We move on.”
Sumner-Fredericksburg rallied from deficits of 1-0 (Willems scored on a Conner Piehl single in the third) and 2-1 (courtesy runner Noah Henderson scored on a dropped third strike in the sixth) to keep the game going.
“They played well,” Meyer said. “I’m proud of the way we played today. There are a few things we can clean up and we will probably win that game.”
Seehase and Zinkula engaged in a solid duel and had an identical stat line — seven hits, two walks and five strikeouts apiece.
Seehase allowed three earned runs, Zinkula allowed two.
“We still put up a fight, gave ourselves a chance,” Seehase said. “Just didn’t come out the way we wanted it to.”
Willems went 2 for 3, scored twice and stole a base. Seehase doubled and walked, he went 1 for 3. Meyer, Nuss and Piehl each went 1 for 4.