SUMNER — It’s become secondhand.
Chantelle Nuss toes the rubber and sets her feet.
She brings her arms to her side then stretches each arm outward at the elbow — glove in one hand, ball in the other — as if in a shrug, and while arching her back in the slightest.
Then, glove and ball meet and Nuss fires her pitch in to catcher Landree Kobliska.
The Sumner-Fredericksburg-Tripoli senior developed the movement between her junior and senior seasons.
“Last year, I was talked to by an umpire about really pausing — when you put your hands together, you’re supposed to pause before you pitch. So (the movement) became something I did.
“Everybody has their own thing, and it became comfortable for me. You just have to get used to what you’re doing and then it becomes habit.”
Cougars head coach Kevin Bergman, who has tutored Nuss in both basketball and softball for four years, called her motion “fun … awesome to see” and likes that it has become part of her personality in a season she has re-established herself as the Cougars’ ace.
“She’s just more in control of herself out there, too, knowing she is supposed to get the job done,” Bergman said. “We’re capable of being a really good team because she’s doing her job.”
Nuss is 12-8 with two saves in 22 starts, 25 appearances and 131 innings pitched through Tuesday afternoon. She has a 2.08 earned-run average, a .173 batting average allowed and just 39 earned runs allowed for S-F-T (18-13).
Nuss has allowed three or fewer hits in seven starts, including a no-hitter during a 13-1 victory against Grundy Center and tossing five innings of no-hit ball before ceding the final two frames to eighth-grader Saela Steege in a 10-1 win to Don Bosco.
Nuss has a 31-27 career record, with six saves, over four seasons. She has struck out 236 batters over 360 1/3 innings pitched, with 171 walks.
It hasn’t come easy by any means. And most of the improvement has come in the last year-plus, thanks to a four-time All-American.
Nuss began working with NAIA Grand View legend Claudia Farrell, who left the Vikings in 2018 via graduation with a 102-20 career record, 1,059 strikeouts and a 1.24 ERA, among other plaudits.
“I started at the beginning of last year taking pitching lessons from her,” Nuss said. “I did it throughout the summer and continued through this year’s softball season. She’s helped me a lot.”
‘Help’ is a word with a lot of context behind it. Nuss and Farrell began with virtual lessons because of the COVID-19 pandemic, and the Cougars’ four-sport athlete found things skyrocketed when she was able to meet with Farrell in person.
A mechanical tweak — basically using her legs more on delivery — added nine miles per hour (52 to 61) to her fastball. With Farrell’s tutelage, Nuss improved her changeup and added a curveball and a riseball to her arsenal.
She’s also experimenting with a screwball.
“I guess having her there right by my side just helped more,” Nuss said. “She could see what I was doing and give me certain drills to work on then and there. Virtual learning, she could kind of see but she couldn’t give me a specific, detailed thing to fix or work on.”
The development was evident throughout an abbreviated 2020 and into this year.
“She’s worked on her pitching all year since last year,” Bergman said. “She went and got some help … She’s definitely improved and worked on her game.”
Nuss also expressed thankfulness in her defense. Though it has saddled her with 45 unearned runs, she still puts “all my trust in them” day after day.
“This year, our defense has improved so much, especially our outfield,” she said. “I feel so much more comfortable with the speed and athletic ability that’s out there (behind me). I feel I have a great defense that’s there to help me no matter what.”