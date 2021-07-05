SUMNER — Close. Solid.
A decent showing, per head coach Brett Meyer.
Sumner-Fredericksburg-Tripoli ended its North Iowa Cedar League slate Friday with a 4-3 victory and 4-1 loss to Union Community.
“They played well the first game and played decent the second game,” Meyer said. “There were a few small things that really didn’t go our way, and we hurt ourselves with a couple errors.
“We hit the ball fine, we just hit it right to them. Couldn’t get things to drop like we did the first game.”
The Cougars (9-15, 5-11) accrued 11 hits total, with one extra-base hit — a Connor Piehl triple in the opener. Piehl’s triple opened the bottom of the fifth and was quickly followed by Trace Meyer’s sacrifice fly for a 3-1 lead.
Union (6-18, 3-13) pulled within 3-2 when Ty Lorenzen reached on an infield single and later scored on an error. The home team responded immediately, pulling ahead 4-2 when Dawson Bergmann’s bottom of sixth groundout scored Jaymison Howard.
The Knights pulled within 4-3 when Grant Behrens doubled and moved around the bases on a pair of sacrifice flies, the lats of which scored him off Nolan Miehe’s at-bat.
Piehl closed his complete-game effort with a strikeout to end the contest. Piehl allowed just three hits and two walks, striking out eight.
Neither team scored until the fourth, when both Meyer and Klay Seehase scored on wild pitches during a four-hit inning. Union scored on a wild pitch in the top of the fifth for a 2-1 score.
“I don’t know if they got complacent … or weren’t as ready to go the second game,” Meyer said. “Our big thing this year is having energy — when we get behind we’ve not been as good as having the same amount of energy we have when we’re ahead.”
The Knights scored a run apiece in the top of the first, second and third to push ahead for good. Jacob Carey scored on a wild pitch, Joe Bistline scored on a fielder’s choice and Bistline drove in TJ Freeland in the third.
Bistline scored when a pickoff throw was tossed away for an error to give the visitors a 4-0 lead.
“Sumner’s not a bad team, and I can’t say anybody’s a bad team,” Union head coach Chris Shannon said. “That was our first win in the second game of a doubleheader all year. We’d been getting outscored, I think, 60-something to 4.
“We came out today, played really well and bounced back from (Thursday’s) loss.”
The Cougars scored in the sixth when Meyer got home on an error.
Seehase went seven innings, allowing eight hits, two earned runs and a hit batter. He struck out nine.
Meyer went 2 for 7 with an RBI and steal, Piehl went 2 for 7 with a triple, and Howard went 2 for 5 with an RBI. Bergmann went 1 for 3 with an RBI and Kade Mitchell went 2 for 5.
UP NEXT: The Cougars host North Fayette Valley (7-19) in a non-conference game at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday.