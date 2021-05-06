SUMNER — The numbers are staggering.
Kody VanEngelenburg has run in nine 400-meter dashes, eight 200 dashes and six 100 dashes this season. The senior has also run in several sprint medley relays and several 1,600 relays.
He’s collected wins in every 400, three of the eight 200s and one of the six 100s. He’s been the anchor for two sprint medley relay wins and a 1,600 relay win during the season’s opening meet at home on April 30.
“He just makes our team go,” head coach Dan Leete said. “We have a lot of options with him.”
VanEngelenburg has run in four events in all nine meets.
“It’s just something I do. We train for it at practice … so I always feel like I’m ready to go, give it my 100 percent at all times,” he said. “I just come to practice every day and want to work with my friends around me.
“I want to push them to be their best, too, so when they have their opportunity to become seniors and lead a group like this, they’ll be experienced and ready.”
Since adding the 100 dash in the season’s third meet, Leete has switched VanEngelenburg between the 1,600 and sprint medley. He was gassed by the end of the sprint medley relay at the Starmont boys invitational in Arlington, but still ran hard enough to push for the victory by two-hundredths of a second (0.02).
“At Starmont it was pretty quick turnaround meet and we just — it was too tight for him,” Leete said. “We won, but it was a little too tight there, he was kind of shot.”
VanEngelenburg noted it was just part of his routine. He admits getting tired sometimes, but “you just have to push through it.”
Leete grinned.
“He’s very coachable, no-excuse guy,” Leete said. “Sometimes we don’t like that because he doesn’t tell us when he’s hurting. But he’s someone who could probably do a lot of events for us and he only gets four.”
The coach uses VanEngelenburg’s rise when he speaks with the rest of his team. The multisport athlete was an 800 runner as a freshman three years ago “just to get on the track” and is part of the school-record holding 800 relay and record-holding sprint medley relay.
“We’ve had high expectations for him; he has high expectations for himself,” Leete said. “He’s been a great football player, great basketball player, an all-around good athlete and leader for us. And to be honest, he’s worked hard for it.”
VanEngelenburg’s season bests prior to Thursday’s North Iowa Cedar League meet was an 11.47 in the 100, a 23.29 in the 200 and a 50.82 in the 400.
He’s anchored the best sprint medley (1:39.1) and 1,600 (3:45.62) of the season.
VanEngelenburg’s goal is to reach 49 seconds in the 400 by season’s end.
“I’m happy with where I am sitting at (as the postseason nears),” VanEngelenburg said. “But I think I’ve been successful and I’m looking to keep going.”