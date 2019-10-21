Area Cross Country State Qualifying Meet Assignments

Note: All SQM’s are scheduled for Thursday
Birdsall Park-Cedar Falls
Central Springs
Clarksville
Clayton Ridge
Denver
Don Bosco
Dunkerton
EAST BUCHANAN
Edgewood-Colesburg
Janesville
Kee
Lake Mills
MFL Mar-Mac
Nashua-Plainfield
North Butler
North Iowa
North Linn
North Tama
Northwood-Kensett
Postville
Riceville
Rockford
Saint Ansgar
South Winneshiek
SUMNER-FREDERICKSBURG
Tripoli
Turkey Valley
Valley Lutheran
WAPSIE VALLEY
Dike-New Hartford High School
Clarion-Goldfied-Downs
Dike-New Hartford
Eagle Grove
Grundy Center
JESUP
Monticello
Pocahontas Area
Roland-Story
South Central Calhoun
South Hamilton
South Hardin
Southeast Valley, Gowrie
Springville – Central City
Union
Independence Mental Health Facility
Anamosa
Benton
Charles City
Clear Lake
Decorah
Dubuque Wahlert
Hampton-Dumont-CAL
INDEPENDENCE
Iowa Falls-Alden/AGWSR
Marion
Vinton-Shellsburg
West Delaware
Xavier – CR
North Fayette Valley High School
Beckman Catholic
Bellevue
Camanche
Columbus Catholic
Crestwod
Forest City
Garner-Hayfield-Ventura
New Hampton
NORTH FAYETTE VALLEY
OELWEIN
Osage
STARMONT
Tipton
Waukon