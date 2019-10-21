Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

Area Cross Country State Qualifying Meet Assignments

The Oelwein cross country team will compete in the state qualifying meet at North Fayette Valley High School on Thursday, starting at 4 p.m.

 MIKE THOMAS | oelwein daily register

Note: All SQM’s are scheduled for Thursday

Birdsall Park-Cedar Falls

Central Springs

Clarksville

Clayton Ridge

Denver

Don Bosco

Dunkerton

EAST BUCHANAN

Edgewood-Colesburg

Janesville

Kee

Lake Mills

MFL Mar-Mac

Nashua-Plainfield

North Butler

North Iowa

North Linn

North Tama

Northwood-Kensett

Postville

Riceville

Rockford

Saint Ansgar

South Winneshiek

SUMNER-FREDERICKSBURG

Tripoli

Turkey Valley

Valley Lutheran

WAPSIE VALLEY

Dike-New Hartford High School

Clarion-Goldfied-Downs

Dike-New Hartford

Eagle Grove

Grundy Center

JESUP

Monticello

Pocahontas Area

Roland-Story

South Central Calhoun

South Hamilton

South Hardin

Southeast Valley, Gowrie

Springville – Central City

Union

Independence Mental Health Facility

Anamosa

Benton

Charles City

Clear Lake

Decorah

Dubuque Wahlert

Hampton-Dumont-CAL

INDEPENDENCE

Iowa Falls-Alden/AGWSR

Marion

Vinton-Shellsburg

West Delaware

Xavier – CR

North Fayette Valley High School

Beckman Catholic

Bellevue

Camanche

Columbus Catholic

Crestwod

Forest City

Garner-Hayfield-Ventura

New Hampton

NORTH FAYETTE VALLEY

OELWEIN

Osage

STARMONT

Tipton

Waukon

Tags