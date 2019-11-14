West Central senior Dylan Conner has made a name for himself racing for the Starmont/West Central cross country team during his high school career.
In fact, Conner was the first West Central student to make it to the state meet as an individual qualifier. He ran his personal best time of 17:28 at the state meet on Oct. 2 in Ft. Dodge, which was good for 41st overall.
“He has a lot of school pride and has worked really hard this season,” said Starmont cross country coach Charlie Gruman. “He has embraced the team atmosphere and the sharing program; and has helped in creating a unified co-op program. Dylan’s quiet leadership and hard work ethic have helped him to achieve his goals.”
In the state-qualifying meet at North Fayette Valley High School on Oct. 24, Conner finished 13th overall, which helped Starmont finish in sixth place as a team. He also helped the Stars finish third overall in the Tri-Rivers Conference meet on Oct. 17 with his 14th place finish.
Conner also is part of West Central’s track and field team; and had the school’s top finish in the 800-meter run, 1,600-meter run and 3,200-meter run.