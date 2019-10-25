Note: Top three team finishers qualify for state meet
Boys Varsity Team Standings
1) South Winneshiek
2) Denver
3) St. Ansgar
4) Central Springs
5) North Butler
6) Valley Lutheran
7) Sumner-Fredericksburg
8) Lake Mills
9) Clayton Ridge
10) Edgewood-Colesburg
11) MFL Mar-Mac
12) Clarksville
13) Nashua-Plainfield
14) Don Bosco
15) Dunkerton
16) Postville
17) Wapsie Valley
18) North Iowa
Incomplete Teams: East Buchanan, Kee, North Linn, North Tama, Northwood-Kensett, Riceville, Rockford, Tripoli, Turkey Valley
Boys Varsity Top 10 Individual Finishers
1) Riley Witt, St. Ansgar 17:25
2) Jamison Meyer, South Winn 17:47
3) Bryce McDonough, Central Springs 17:52
4) Emmett Schwartzhoff, South Winn 18:00
5) Chris Wagner, Kee 18:03
6) Isaac Natvig, Valley Lutheran 18:08
7) Seth Hershey, St. Ansgar 18:08
8) Carson Rygh, Lake Mills 18:10
9) Chance Adam, South Winn 18:12
10) Sam Snyder, North Tama 18:14
Girls Varsity Team Standings
1) Kee
2) Denver
3) Sumner-Fredericksburg
4) Nashua-Plainfield
5) North Linn
6) South Winneshiek
7) St. Ansgar
8) Wapsie Valley
9) Valley Lutheran
10) MFL Mar-Mac
11) Central Springs
12) Riceville
13) Clayton Ridge
14) North Butler
Incomplete Teams: Clarksville, Don Bosco, Dunkerton, Edgewood-Colesburg, Janesville, Lake Mills, North Iowa, North Tama, Northwood-Kensett, Postville, Rockford, Tripoli, Turkey Valley
Girls Varsity Top 10 Individual Finishers
1) Billie Wagner, South Winn 19:28
2) Haley Meyer, Kee 19:34
3) Jalyssa Blazek, Turkey Valley 19:39
4) Grace Beck, Denver 20:40
5) Chloe Ristau, Denver 20:46
6) Alison Wagner, Kee 20:47
7) Hannah Bridgewater, North Linn 20:55
8) Chloe Matthews, N-P 21:03
9) Tessa Helms, North Linn 21:14
10) Paige Feldmann, Janesville 21:22