Note: Top three team finishers qualify for state meet

Boys Varsity Team Standings

1) South Winneshiek

2) Denver

3) St. Ansgar

4) Central Springs

5) North Butler

6) Valley Lutheran

7) Sumner-Fredericksburg

8) Lake Mills

9) Clayton Ridge

10) Edgewood-Colesburg

11) MFL Mar-Mac

12) Clarksville

13) Nashua-Plainfield

14) Don Bosco

15) Dunkerton

16) Postville

17) Wapsie Valley

18) North Iowa

Incomplete Teams: East Buchanan, Kee, North Linn, North Tama, Northwood-Kensett, Riceville, Rockford, Tripoli, Turkey Valley

Boys Varsity Top 10 Individual Finishers

1) Riley Witt, St. Ansgar 17:25

2) Jamison Meyer, South Winn 17:47

3) Bryce McDonough, Central Springs 17:52

4) Emmett Schwartzhoff, South Winn 18:00

5) Chris Wagner, Kee 18:03

6) Isaac Natvig, Valley Lutheran 18:08

7) Seth Hershey, St. Ansgar 18:08

8) Carson Rygh, Lake Mills 18:10

9) Chance Adam, South Winn 18:12

10) Sam Snyder, North Tama 18:14

Girls Varsity Team Standings

1) Kee

2) Denver

3) Sumner-Fredericksburg

4) Nashua-Plainfield

5) North Linn

6) South Winneshiek

7) St. Ansgar

8) Wapsie Valley

9) Valley Lutheran

10) MFL Mar-Mac

11) Central Springs

12) Riceville

13) Clayton Ridge

14) North Butler

Incomplete Teams: Clarksville, Don Bosco, Dunkerton, Edgewood-Colesburg, Janesville, Lake Mills, North Iowa, North Tama, Northwood-Kensett, Postville, Rockford, Tripoli, Turkey Valley

Girls Varsity Top 10 Individual Finishers

1) Billie Wagner, South Winn 19:28

2) Haley Meyer, Kee 19:34

3) Jalyssa Blazek, Turkey Valley 19:39

4) Grace Beck, Denver 20:40

5) Chloe Ristau, Denver 20:46

6) Alison Wagner, Kee 20:47

7) Hannah Bridgewater, North Linn 20:55

8) Chloe Matthews, N-P 21:03

9) Tessa Helms, North Linn 21:14

10) Paige Feldmann, Janesville 21:22

