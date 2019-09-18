Both Sumner-Fred varsity teams finish in the top 10

ARLINGTON – It was a good day to be a Cougar at the Starmont Invitational, as the Sumner-Fredericksburg boys varsity team finished ninth and their girls team placed tenth.
“All the varsity boys were under 22 minutes,” said Sumner-Fredericksburg cross country coach Linda Wright. “This is our best result for the boys team in the history of the program. I am pleased with everyone’s hard work at the meet.”
Cougars senior Kason Judisch was Sumner-Fredericksburg’s top individual finisher, as he placed 16th overall with a time of 18:34.
The next best finish was from sophomore Nate Egan with a time of 19:38, which was 43rd overall. Cael Judsich placed 50th overall at 19:50, Brady Wilkinson placed 79th overall at 20:47, Colton Dralle placed 87th overall at 21:18, Austin Langreck placed 91st overall at 21:22 and James Stimson placed 101st overall at 21:44.
Cougars freshman Lily Mayo had the top finish for girls varsity with her time of 22:46, which was 28th overall.
The next best finish was from sophomore Lillian Sassman with a time of 23:44, which was 48th overall. Erin Peterson placed 54th overall at 23:58, Molly Niewoehner placed 55th overall at 24:00, Karee Schult placed 87th overall at 25:37, Tiffany Beyer placed 90th overall at 25:44 and Natalie Miller placed 99th overall at 26:18.