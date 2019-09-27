GRUNDY CENTER – The Sumner-Fredericksburg cross country team competed at the Spartan Invitational at Grundy Center Town and Country Golf Course, with five runners finishing in the top 20.
The girls varsity team finished fourth out of 10 complete teams in the 5K run. Freshman Lily Mayo had the Cougars best time at 22:06, which was good for 12th place.
Molly Niewoehner was 18th at 22:17, Erin Peterson was 19th at 22:24, Lillian Sassmann was 20th at 22:34, Karee Schult was 41st at 24:27, Madison Wilkens was 42nd at 24:31 and Paige Trainor was 47th at 24:40.
The boys varsity team finished seventh out of 13 complete teams in the 5K run. Senior Kason Judisch had the Cougars best time at 17:35, which was good for 19th place.
Cael Judisch was 33rd at 18:05, Nate Egan was 36th at 18:16, Brady Wilkinson was 54th at 19:22, Ethan Boyle was 65th at 20:01, Colton Dralle was 76th at 20:20 and Austin Langreck was 77th at 20:21.
Up next
Sumner-Fredericksburg will compete in the Hampton-Dumont-Cal meet at Maynes Grove on Thursday. Other schools competing in this meet include Belmond-Klemme, Central Springs, Clarion-Goldfield-Dows, Clarksville, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura, Nashua-Plainfield, North Butler, Osage, St. Ansgar, Waverly-Shell Rock, West Fork and West Hancock.