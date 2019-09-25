NASHUA – The Sumner-Fredericksburg cross country team competed well at Tuesday’s cross country meet at Nashua Town & Country Club, with two runners finishing in the top five.
“I am very pleased with our team finishes,” said Cougars cross country coach Linda Wright. “We are learning how to compete as a team, rather than as individuals.”
The Sumner-Fredericksburg boys varsity team finished in second place with an average time of 20:59, right behind first-place finisher South Winneshiek, who had an average time of 19:22. Valley Lutheran was third, Nashua-Plainfield was fourth, Don Bosco was fifth, Clarksville was sixth and Tripoli was seventh.
South Winneshiek finished with four of their boys varsity runners in the top four, with Emmett Schwartzhoff in first, Isaiah Kruckman in second, Jamison Meyer in third and Chance Adam in fourth.
Cougars runner Kason Judisch finished fifth overall with a time of 19:41. Nate Egan finished ninth overall at 20:08, Cael Judisch was 11th at 20:18, Brady Wilkinson was 22nd at 22:08, Ethan Boyle was 28th at 22:40, Colten Dralle was 29th at 22:52, Austin Langreck was 37th at 23:49, Eastin Halstead was 42nd at 24:15, Theodore Daniels was 47th at 25:18, Lane Arnes was 54th at 26:53, Anderson Matt was 55th at 27:03, Wyatt Osborn was 58th at 28:50, Ryan Bacon was 59th at 28:53 and Ethan Grimes was 62nd at 37:51.
The Sumner-Fredericksburg girls varsity team finished in third place with an average time of 24:52. South Winneshiek finished first, Nashua-Plainfield finished second, Valley Lutheran finished fourth and Riceville finished fifth.
South Winneshiek runner Billie Wagner won the girls varsity race with a time of 20:50. Nashua-Plainfield’s Chloe Matthews was second, Clarksville’s Kori Wedeking was third and Janesville’s Paige Feldmann was fourth.
Cougars runner Lily Mayo finished fifth overall with a tine of 23:27. Molly Neiwoehner was 11th at 24:33, Lillian Sassmann was 12th at 24:43, Erin Peterson was 15th at 25:17, Karee Schult was 21st at 26:19, Tiffany Beyer was 22nd at 26:19, Kesly Allen was 23rd at 26:34, Natalie Miller was 26th at 27:17, Madison Wilkins was 27th at 27:20, Kelli Dillon was 28th at 27:21, Emma Peterson was 33rd at 28:44, Jaden Snyder was 35th at 29:25, Emma Pitz was 38th at 30:01, Ava Bernhardt was 39th at 30:09, Anna Schwake was 42nd at 30:27, KelyAnn Lampe was 47th at 31:08, Carmen Schmidt was 52nd at 32:46, Kylie Meyer was 54th at 33:57, Madison Maifield was 55th at 33:57, Miranda Wehling was 56th at 33:57, Willow Zeiglar was 59th at 37:53, Mya Seehase was 60th at 38:02, Kathryn Dillon was 61st at 38:20, Zoey Crushshon was 62nd at 38:53 and Lexi Cahoy was 63rd at 43:46.
Up next
Sumner-Fredericksburg will compete in the Grundy Center meet today, which begins at 4:30 p.m. Other schools in this meet include Alburnett, Aplington-Parkersburg, BCLUW, Denver, Dunkerton, East Marshall, GMG, North Tama, Oelwein, South Hardin, Union, Valley Lutheran and Wapsie Valley.